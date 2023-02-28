Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications

President Biden's approval now stands at 44 percent: Poll06:40
- Now Playing
Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications10:54
- UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan: Democracy cannot survive without good-faith disagreement08:32
What three high-profile female resignations say about the work place08:21
'The economy has to work for everyone': Rep. Lee on her Senate bid05:32
Voting underway in Chicago mayoral election02:56
Why Carter was a 'very good' foreign policy president05:37
'This is pandemic-related relief': Education secretary on Biden's student loan plan07:41
House Dems push to restore GI Bill to help benefit families of Black WWII vets06:49
Joe: In trashing Biden over train derailment, GOP deflects from Norfolk Southern05:32
Several GOP stars won't be attending CPAC this year06:50
Mark Leibovich: A case for a primary challenge to Biden10:48
How election denialism at the local level is alive and well04:24
Brand Up, Brand Down: Barney, sleep cereal and Selena Gomez06:39
Iranian women rebel against government, resist wearing hijab in public05:05
Michigan state Senate set to hold hearings on gun legislation05:22
China would be aiding, abetting war crimes if they gave weapons to Russia: House member03:48
Bipartisan House push for U.S. to send jets to Ukraine05:22
Joe: Where are the grown ups in the GOP?04:18
Democrats need to make appeal to blue-collar voters, says former House member09:17
President Biden's approval now stands at 44 percent: Poll06:40
- Now Playing
Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications10:54
- UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan: Democracy cannot survive without good-faith disagreement08:32
What three high-profile female resignations say about the work place08:21
'The economy has to work for everyone': Rep. Lee on her Senate bid05:32
Voting underway in Chicago mayoral election02:56
Play All