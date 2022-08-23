IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    'He's all about the science': The importance of Dr. Fauci's career

    04:49

  • How Trump-linked lawyers shared sensitive data with conspiracy theorists

    06:06

  • Florida polls open as Democrats eye chance to face DeSantis

    03:31

  • If the House flips, Rep. McCarthy will miss Liz Cheney

    04:28

  • How and why a CEO escaped Japan in a guitar case

    08:20

  • U.S. immigration battle now playing out in the Northeast

    04:15

  • Christian political ethics lacking kindness and humility, says writer

    08:08

  • Trump was in a 'deep denial' about his last days, says NYT reporter

    06:35

  • Biden stresses need for protecting Ukraine nuclear plant

    05:02

  • Cheney says she has 'no regrets' and feels sad about where her party is

    05:16

  • Threats to democracy more important than cost of living, poll shows

    01:02

  • Democrats close the midterm enthusiasm gap

    09:30

  • DOT to airlines: Improve service or prepare for change

    06:03

  • 'Dopesick' creator: The goal is to redefine our understanding of opioid addiction

    07:52

  • Claire McCaskill: I think Trump enjoys the idea of claiming he wants affidavit open

    08:30

  • Why civil case is more important than criminal case in Trump Org case

    07:39

  • Lawyer rejected offer to join Trump's legal team and here's why

    09:31

  • Joe: Really bad move, politically and morally, for GOP to spout conspiracy theories

    02:36

Morning Joe

Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy

08:30

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke joins Morning Joe to discuss a new abortion trigger law set to take effect in the state. O'Rourke also discusses the themes in his new book ''We've Got to Try'.Aug. 23, 2022

  • Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: NYT

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    'He's all about the science': The importance of Dr. Fauci's career

    04:49

  • How Trump-linked lawyers shared sensitive data with conspiracy theorists

    06:06

  • Florida polls open as Democrats eye chance to face DeSantis

    03:31

  • If the House flips, Rep. McCarthy will miss Liz Cheney

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All