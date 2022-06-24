Beto O'Rourke: Abbott's extremist agenda not a reflection of the people of Texas

- UP NEXT
Joe: January 6 hearings about as compelling as anything since Watergate04:26
Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness07:04
'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor08:35
Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party08:20
'Usually when there's smoke, there's fire': Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges08:50
Poland sees Russia as a major threat, according to polling11:42
Why Wall Street's reaction to a gas tax holiday is to yawn08:38
Neal Katyal: Jan. 6 hearings could be bridge between DOJ and the public04:45
Steve Rattner: Average American will save $23.85 over a three-month gas holiday07:06
'We've lost sight of what it means to be Christian,' says author and pastor09:44
'I think the evidence is there': Senator on why AG Garland should hold Trump accountable07:13
'The two don't go together': Joe on Bowers admitting he would still vote for Trump04:13
How much would a gas tax holiday ease pain at the pump?08:15
DeSantis closes the gap with Trump in early GOP primary polling08:10
How Day Four showed Trump's impact on 'actual human lives'07:42
Joe: Trump and others should be ashamed for spreading lies about a private citizen04:25
'We're seeing real character at these hearings'08:12
President Biden poised to ask Congress to suspend gas tax for three months04:40
Pfizer to donate all profits from business in Russia to Ukrainian aid06:49
'It doesn't work that way': Joe reacts to Sen. Johnson's denial on fake electors08:13
