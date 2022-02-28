Bennett: World soccer has 'long been corrupted, but can't allow itself to become complicit'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'

    02:25

  • U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

    02:10

  • More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

    02:33

  • Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double

    05:34

  • 'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general

    03:31

  • How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online

    05:43

  • Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed

    06:48

  • McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia

    09:53

  • Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially

    06:52

  • 'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member

    06:30

  • U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse

    11:21

  • Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    00:49

  • Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin

    05:57

  • In attempt to stifle dissent, Putin shows he is a 'man out of time, and a man out of touch'

    04:05

  • As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight

    05:59

  • 'People are buying whatever they can': Residents worry city could come under attack

    03:48

  • Ukrainian president says he, his family are Russia's top targets

    00:41

  • During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion

    02:07

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin has been preparing this war in plain sight

    06:06

  • 'The intelligence has been totally correct': Senator on Russian invasion

    07:18

Morning Joe

Bennett: World soccer has 'long been corrupted, but can't allow itself to become complicit'

04:33

Men in Blazers' Roger Bennett and Joe Scarborough discuss the soccer world's reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Russian oligarchs'  outsized impact on the sport.  Feb. 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'

    02:25

  • U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

    02:10

  • More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

    02:33

  • Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double

    05:34

  • 'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general

    03:31

  • How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All