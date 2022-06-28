IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

06:43

Georgia State Senator Jen Jordan is running for state AG, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss the state's 'heartbeat' bill, her 2019 speech about having several miscarriages and the consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade.June 28, 2022

