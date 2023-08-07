IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

  • Joe and Donnie Emerson discuss their 'surreal, exhilarating' musical journey

  • 'They were simply doing their duty': The story of servicewomen in WWII

    Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order

    Writer traces life of her aunt institutionalized at a young age for intellectual disabilities

  • Some in GOP taking credit for projects they didn't vote for; Biden WH is reminding voters

  • Joe: The silence from Republicans on Trump has been deafening

  • Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden

  • Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

  • Support for Biden slipping among key groups, polling shows

  • Trump's lead in Iowa less dominant than it is nationwide, new poll shows

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: It takes grace, humility to give a concession speech

  • Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

  • DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

Morning Joe

Barbara McQuade: What DOJ is asking for is more modest than a gag order

Days after being formally charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump spent the weekend testing the limits of the judge assigned to the case. Also, federal prosecutors on Friday asked the judge overseeing Trump's election interference case to bar him from publicly disclosing some of the evidence gathered during their investigation. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade discusses.Aug. 7, 2023

Play All