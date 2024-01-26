IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month

  • Claire McCaskill: I wish Navarro’s sentence was ‘four years instead of four months’

    'Humanization is the medicine; It's key to understanding': Ava DuVernay on her new film, 'Origin' 

    'Journalism takes its hits, but that's what makes the Dupont-Columbia Awards so special.'

  • Joe: 'Republicans are siding with fentanyl and immigrants instead of border security'

  • 'Yet another loss for the good guy': Joe reacts to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool 

  • 'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 2024

  • 'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'

  • Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'

  • New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum

  • Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'

  • Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness

  • 'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit 

  • Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party

  • Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'

  • UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'

  • U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter: 'About as good as it could get'

  • Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform

  • Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump doesn't want this border security deal

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

Morning Joe

'Humanization is the medicine; It's key to understanding': Ava DuVernay on her new film, 'Origin' 

Award-winning director & writer Ava DuVernay joins Morning Joe to discuss her latest film "Origin," based on Isabel Wilkerson's book 'Caste,' which delves into the roots of racism and social inequality in America and around the world. The film offers a new perspective on divisions - arguing that it is not race the but the structures of caste that best explain social inequality. Jan. 26, 2024

