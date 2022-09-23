IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan

Morning Joe

Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan

06:03

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined Morning Joe to discuss China’s influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, arguing that China has “a special responsibility to backing the UN charter, and use their leverage, their influence to end this war, which we all want to see over.”  Wong also touched on President Biden's comments on Taiwan saying, “a conflict over Taiwan could be catastrophic. And the focus of the world should be on averting that conflict and ensuring there is no unilateral change to the status quo.”Sept. 23, 2022

