Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan

Trump claims he could declassify documents just by thinking about it05:16
- Now Playing
Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan06:03
- UP NEXT
Adm. James Stavridis: The storm clouds are rising for Vladimir Putin05:30
Jared Kushner says it's 'very troubling' to see migrants being used as political pawns03:37
Andriana Arekhta: It’s not only our war. This is the war of protecting a democracy in the world05:54
New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 202207:16
'Five Days at Memorial' examines a hospital's controversial response to Hurricane Katrina09:11
'Documents don't lie; square footage doesn't lie'08:21
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Fed Chair wants to further raise interest rates05:45
Ukrainian businesses step up to help citizens impacted by the war08:17
'This reversal will be a permanent part of Judge Cannon's legacy'05:34
'We will keep the pressure on' Russia, says UN ambassador08:44
Sen. Durbin: It troubles me greatly some of my colleagues won't speak out against the Big Lie08:40
Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with the Jan. 6 committee03:16
Steve Rattner: Fed’s projections for the economy got worse in September07:42
Appeals court goes 'chapter and verse' against Judge Cannon02:55
New book offers tips on how to invest05:53
Joyce Vance: Judge Dearie simply applied the facts and the law07:30
'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years07:03
José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions08:02
Trump claims he could declassify documents just by thinking about it05:16
- Now Playing
Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan06:03
- UP NEXT
Adm. James Stavridis: The storm clouds are rising for Vladimir Putin05:30
Jared Kushner says it's 'very troubling' to see migrants being used as political pawns03:37
Andriana Arekhta: It’s not only our war. This is the war of protecting a democracy in the world05:54
New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 202207:16
Play All