    Aubrey Plaza makes her stage debut in off-Broadway revival of 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea'

    GOP not taking this moment as seriously as they should, says House member

  Richard Engel: The level of tension in the West Bank is high

  Claire McCaskill: I think Powell pleading guilty took the Trump folks by surprise

  'We are losing everything': Mother inside Gaza describes crisis

  IDF spokesperson: The goal is to make sure Hamas no longer has military, administrative capacity

  'The opposition to Jordan is profound': House in chaos after weeks without a speaker

  Adm. Stavridis: Israel is likely preparing a ground invasion

  WH: Biden will send a message to American people about supporting Ukraine, Israel

  Biden showed 'incredible moral courage' during Israel trip, says son of Elie Wiesel

  This uplifted the spirit of every Israeli: Frontline responder on meeting Biden

  Inside the fight to end period poverty

  'Incredibly powerful': Senator on meeting with families of Israeli hostages

  Joe to House GOP: Get some Democrats to work with you and do a deal

  'You can't make it up': Morning Joe reacts to Trump not remembering his own lie

  Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

  Jon Meacham: Biden believes we have to stand with Israel against terror

  Two U.S. officials tell NBC News rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for hospital blast

Morning Joe

Aubrey Plaza makes her stage debut in off-Broadway revival of 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea'

06:16

'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea,' a classic off-Broadway play is making its return to the stage this fall with actors Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, who join Morning Joe to discuss the revival. The play marks Plaza's stage debut.Oct. 20, 2023

    Aubrey Plaza makes her stage debut in off-Broadway revival of 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea'

    GOP not taking this moment as seriously as they should, says House member

  Richard Engel: The level of tension in the West Bank is high

  Claire McCaskill: I think Powell pleading guilty took the Trump folks by surprise

