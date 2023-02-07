IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Attorney Mark Pomerantz confident Trump book not interfering with investigation

11:28

Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz was involved in former President Trump's business dealings, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account'.Feb. 7, 2023

