IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Special Counsel is wrapping up the Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

    04:53

  • Nikki Haley goes after DeSantis and Trump in new ad

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Attacks on democracy are happening in the states, says author

    09:21
  • UP NEXT

    'A Slight Change of Plans' creator hopes podcast helps listeners navigate change

    08:09

  • Almost every American will feel it 'immediately' if we default, says senator

    07:09

  • Russia trying to distract from failures in Ukraine by detaining journalist, says House member

    06:01

  • Uvalde hopeful but will be a long time before we are whole again, says House member

    09:26

  • Major NYC landmark, the Brooklyn Bridge, celebrates big birthday

    03:25

  • 'You don't heal from this': Texas state senator marks one year since Uvalde

    05:05

  • Rep. Raskin: It would be 'reprehensible' if GOP drove us over the cliff

    06:31

  • 'It just seems to make no sense': DeSantis to share his big announcement with Elon Musk

    07:10

  • David Remnick looks at Springsteen, McCartney later in their careers

    11:40

  • Global Citizen announces major climate concert in Paris

    06:09

  • A writer reflects on the extraordinary life of his 109-year-old neighbor

    10:34

  • Women state senators in S.C. work to block 6-week abortion ban bill

    05:03

  • Kari Lake loses again trying to overturn election loss

    03:21

  • Rep. Comer may have inadvertently revealed Biden probe's true intention

    10:06

  • Trump will appear by video Tuesday as judge explains ban on attacking witnesses

    04:06

  • Stacey Abrams: States with super majorities controlling the narrative on abortion

    05:42

  • Joe on Tim Scott launch: It's about time someone in the GOP says America is great

    07:50

Morning Joe

Attacks on democracy are happening in the states, says author

09:21

David Pepper, author and former Ohio Democratic Party Chair, argues that attacks to democracy are happening at the state level in his new book 'Saving Democracy'. Pepper joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 24, 2023

  • Special Counsel is wrapping up the Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

    04:53

  • Nikki Haley goes after DeSantis and Trump in new ad

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Attacks on democracy are happening in the states, says author

    09:21
  • UP NEXT

    'A Slight Change of Plans' creator hopes podcast helps listeners navigate change

    08:09

  • Almost every American will feel it 'immediately' if we default, says senator

    07:09

  • Russia trying to distract from failures in Ukraine by detaining journalist, says House member

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All