As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off

Wednesday's attack on a children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol killed three, and 17 people were injured. It was the third hospital destroyed in the city in the last five days. As the world community condemns the attacks, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergeĭ Lavrov dismissed it, saying with no evidence that the hospital was a base for Ukrainian soldiers. March 10, 2022
