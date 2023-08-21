IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race

    02:59
Morning Joe

As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race

02:59

Former President Donald Trump's pending surrender to Fulton County authorities in Georgia this week adds a twist to the upcoming Republican debate on Wednesday. Despite his voiced reluctance to participate, the stage absence offers a chance for rivals like Nikki Haley to assert their positions and take on issue. NBC News' Ali Vitali joins Morning Joe from outside the Fulton County jail in Atlanta with the latest. Aug. 21, 2023

    As Trump's surrender looms, GOP contenders vie for second place in primary race

    02:59

