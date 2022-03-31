IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers05:11
Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'06:31
Ukraine gas chief calls for full embargo of Russian oil04:44
Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head08:38
Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground02:56
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13
Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head08:25
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48
Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit03:35
Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism11:59
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border03:33
'He's taking the side of Putin': Trump asks for 'invented dirt' from Russia07:39
'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back09:17
Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick02:13
'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion05:02
Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine02:50
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows07:17
As Putin falls into an 'autocracy trap', signs of a strategic communications campaign by the West?09:59
Ian Brzezinski, Anne Applebaum and Ed Luce join Morning Joe to discuss Vladimir Putin's ignorance of Russian meltdown in Ukraine.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers05:11
Why releasing U.S. intel is 'frying Putin's mind'06:31
Ukraine gas chief calls for full embargo of Russian oil04:44
Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head08:38
Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground02:56
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13