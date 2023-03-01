IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden's approval now stands at 44 percent: Poll

    06:40

  • Biden set to mark the 20th anniversary of Dept. of Homeland Security

    10:27
  • Now Playing

    As DeSantis considers visiting key primary states, Trump continues his attacks

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Haass on China: The big foreign policy conversation that will have consequences for decades

    05:30

  • Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications

    10:54

  • Mehdi Hasan: Democracy cannot survive without good-faith disagreement

    08:32

  • What three high-profile female resignations say about the work place

    08:21

  • 'The economy has to work for everyone': Rep. Lee on her Senate bid

    05:32

  • Voting underway in Chicago mayoral election

    02:56

  • Why Carter was a 'very good' foreign policy president

    05:37

  • 'This is pandemic-related relief': Education secretary on Biden's student loan plan

    07:41

  • House Dems push to restore GI Bill to help benefit families of Black WWII vets

    06:49

  • Joe: In trashing Biden over train derailment, GOP deflects from Norfolk Southern

    05:32

  • Several GOP stars won't be attending CPAC this year

    06:50

  • Mark Leibovich: A case for a primary challenge to Biden

    10:48

  • How election denialism at the local level is alive and well

    04:24

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Barney, sleep cereal and Selena Gomez

    06:39

  • Iranian women rebel against government, resist wearing hijab in public

    05:05

  • Michigan state Senate set to hold hearings on gun legislation

    05:22

  • China would be aiding, abetting war crimes if they gave weapons to Russia: House member

    03:48

Morning Joe

As DeSantis considers visiting key primary states, Trump continues his attacks

05:35

As Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering visiting some key GOP primary states, former President Donald Trump is upping his attacks on the Florida governor on his social media platform.March 1, 2023

  • President Biden's approval now stands at 44 percent: Poll

    06:40

  • Biden set to mark the 20th anniversary of Dept. of Homeland Security

    10:27
  • Now Playing

    As DeSantis considers visiting key primary states, Trump continues his attacks

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Richard Haass on China: The big foreign policy conversation that will have consequences for decades

    05:30

  • Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications

    10:54

  • Mehdi Hasan: Democracy cannot survive without good-faith disagreement

    08:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All