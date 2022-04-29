IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees

Morning Joe

Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees

06:39

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland has opened its border to more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees. Morning Joe's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Dave Campbell, traveled to Poland to meet with Amb. Mark Brzezinski and to see how the country is helping with humanitarian relief.April 29, 2022

    Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees

