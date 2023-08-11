Arizona judge recognizes 'No Labels' party: Democrats concerned about impact on 2024 election

An Arizona judge's decision to allow the No Labels Party and its candidates on the 2024 ballots raises concerns among Democrats about potential impacts on the upcoming election. The bipartisan No Labels Party, originally formed after the Tea Party movement, has been granted political party status by the state. With battleground states like Arizona in focus, the worry intensifies over the possibility of votes being diverted from major candidates, echoing past instances that have altered election outcomes. MSNBC Political Analyst Robert Gibbs weighs in. Aug. 11, 2023