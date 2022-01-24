IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sen. Sinema

05:47

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the centrist senator voted to preserve the 60-vote threshold, blocking Democrats' path to passing two major voting rights bills.Jan. 24, 2022

