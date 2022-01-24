Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sen. Sinema
The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the centrist senator voted to preserve the 60-vote threshold, blocking Democrats' path to passing two major voting rights bills.Jan. 24, 2022
