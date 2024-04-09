IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Are Americans less divided than we think? New data says yes
April 9, 202407:46

  • 'So many things wrong with this, so many lies': Joe on Trump's abortion statement

    12:47

  • Gov. Hochul: Trump just indicted himself in the eyes of women across the U.S.

    07:30

  • Mika: Trump is punishing women; women across America are being severely punished

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Are Americans less divided than we think? New data says yes

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Trump doesn't believe in anything other than his political survival

    12:40

  • Trump rips Sen. Graham for opposing his abortion statement

    02:50

  • Retired military leaders warn of the threat to democracy if Trump is found to be immune

    07:32

  • 'This is a Sputnik moment': Chipmaker set to build plant in the U.S.

    08:06

  • 'Food, Inc. 2' investigates corporate control, workers' rights in food system

    05:36

  • Senator slams Trump for being proud of 'stripping away legal protections' for families, women

    10:46

  • Trump promises to extend tax cuts for billionaires

    05:25

  • Trump again says he's 'proud' to have ended Roe v. Wade

    05:40

  • ‘This is a national emergency’: Inside the 'terrifyingly competent' Trump campaign

    12:09

  • Hours away from solar eclipse crossing the U.S.

    02:44

  • House Republican says Russian propaganda is 'being uttered on the House floor'

    07:01

  • House GOP in chaos as Republicans head for the exits

    05:02

  • Israeli military pulls troops from southern Gaza

    06:43

  • 'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 85

    08:27

  • 'XCLD' examines the evolution of cancel culture

    05:02

  • Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

    08:35

Morning Joe

Are Americans less divided than we think? New data says yes

07:46

"What if we've been deceived into thinking we're more divided, more dysfunctional and more defeated than we actually are?," Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen ask in new Axios reporting. VandeHei joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 9, 2024

  • 'So many things wrong with this, so many lies': Joe on Trump's abortion statement

    12:47

  • Gov. Hochul: Trump just indicted himself in the eyes of women across the U.S.

    07:30

  • Mika: Trump is punishing women; women across America are being severely punished

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Are Americans less divided than we think? New data says yes

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Emerita Pelosi: Trump doesn't believe in anything other than his political survival

    12:40

  • Trump rips Sen. Graham for opposing his abortion statement

    02:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All