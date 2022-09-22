Appeals court goes 'chapter and verse' against Judge Cannon

Trump claims he could declassify documents just by thinking about it05:16
- Now Playing
Appeals court goes 'chapter and verse' against Judge Cannon02:55
- UP NEXT
New book offers tips on how to invest05:53
Joyce Vance: Judge Dearie simply applied the facts and the law07:30
'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years07:03
José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions08:02
Jeh Johnson: Sending migrants to Democratic states is a political stunt07:45
Gov. DeSantis is not solving a problem, it is not a solution: WH press secretary05:48
U.S. will continue to support Ukraine as they fight for freedom, says WH07:34
Elise Jordan: DeSantis' migrant flights are just 'so damn wasteful'08:45
Putin trying to gin up support for his illegal war domestically, says senator06:13
'Presidents have declassification authority, but not in this way'07:56
Putin mobilizes more troops for Ukraine war, threatens nuclear retaliation06:26
House to vote this week on Electoral Count Act update03:07
Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims00:41
'Smart Brevity' offers tips on effective communication and saying more with less05:05
Ken Burns explores the U.S. response to the Holocaust in new series06:56
'The Big Truth' shows how 2020 election was 'valid, verifiable'06:55
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'08:57
GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney05:39
Trump claims he could declassify documents just by thinking about it05:16
- Now Playing
Appeals court goes 'chapter and verse' against Judge Cannon02:55
- UP NEXT
New book offers tips on how to invest05:53
Joyce Vance: Judge Dearie simply applied the facts and the law07:30
'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years07:03
José Andrés on feeding Puerto Rico: Big problems have simple solutions08:02
Play All