    'A hard day for Jews around the world': Jewish leader on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Morning Joe

'A hard day for Jews around the world': Jewish leader on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joins Morning Joe on International Holocaust Remembrance Day to discuss the significance of the day and the alarming rise in antisemitism in the United States.Jan. 27, 2023

