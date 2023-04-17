National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

Hate crimes against Black Americans have increased by 44%, according to a preliminary report from California State University. The National Urban League's State of Black America report details hundreds of bills introduced since January to suppress voting and censor Black history and structural racism. President and CEO Marc Morial joins Morning Joe, calling for awareness of hate groups and crimes, and for the passing of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Morial emphasizes the destabilizing effect of extremism and its infiltration into mainstream politics. April 17, 2023