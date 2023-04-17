National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law07:52
Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"07:08
After 35 years, 'Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway.07:50
- Now Playing
National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes07:39
- UP NEXT
Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured06:39
President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'02:54
Mayor Adams slams GOP's 'political stunt' against Manhattan DA Bragg04:17
'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban04:07
Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban06:57
Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president04:14
Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention02:46
House member says Florida abortion law shows importance of coming elections08:03
State Rep. Justin Pearson: People power does win in the end07:32
John Leguizamo: New series is a 'party every episode but you learn something'07:13
Nancy Northup: People want access to their rights05:04
President Biden wraps up overseas trip to Ireland04:08
White House slams Florida's new abortion ban03:19
'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale04:30
LeBron James has been the perfect role model since he was a teen, says author08:27
Why Republicans can't wish away Trump or abortion10:32
DeSantis quietly signs extreme six-week abortion ban into law07:52
Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"07:08
After 35 years, 'Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway.07:50
- Now Playing
National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes07:39
- UP NEXT
Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured06:39
President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'02:54
Play All