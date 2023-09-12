IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    #TakeItDown raises awareness around online child exploitation

    12:54

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Chris Christie: If you want law and order in this country, it has to apply to everyone

    09:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: Crime in the U.S. is not just a big-city issue

    06:40

  • 'I can't let it go again': Mika pushes back against abortion claims

    04:08

  • Major drop in support for Trump in Iowa, new polling shows

    03:47

  • Sen. Coons: We are safer at home, but we have real challenges abroad

    08:01

  • Walter Isaacson: Elon Musk has been volatile his whole life

    13:20

  • 'I mourn the America we lost in that moment': Author looks back at 9/11

    06:48

  • Why hasn't Trump put his name on his post-presidential office?

    02:45

  • How September 11 changed the National Guard

    05:40

  • Homeland Security secretary: Threats to the homeland have evolved significantly in 20 years

    06:04

  • Rev. Al: Kamala Harris should not be underestimated

    11:43

  • 'I hereby challenge': Trump wants Murdoch, Biden mental tests

    08:01

  • New book looks at the 1987-1988 NBA season

    08:17

  • Lucinda Williams: My rebellious spirit pushed me forward

    05:11

  • After election losses, Republicans are trying to find a new term for 'pro-life'

    05:59

  • Trump hosts $100K per plate fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

    03:54

Morning Joe

Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk

11:07

The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum discusses new reporting on how Elon Musk was frightened into holding back help for Ukraine.Sept. 12, 2023

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk

    11:07
  • UP NEXT

    #TakeItDown raises awareness around online child exploitation

    12:54

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Chris Christie: If you want law and order in this country, it has to apply to everyone

    09:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: Crime in the U.S. is not just a big-city issue

    06:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All