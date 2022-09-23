IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'

Morning Joe

Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'

05:28

Author and investigative reporter Andy Campbell joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book, 'We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism,' which diggs into the origins and activities of the Proud Boys – and how their brand of extremism is reshaping American politics.Sept. 23, 2022

