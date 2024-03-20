IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to pay the $464M bond
March 20, 202406:15

  • Trump is standing by his attack on Jewish Democrats

    09:26

  • No evidence Hunter Biden did anything to peddle official influence, says House member

    06:56

  • Intel awarded $8.5B in CHIPS Act grants

    07:43

  • Sen. Brown slams GOP challenger as 'looking out for himself' over people of Ohio

    06:41

  • Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio’s Republican Senate primary

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to pay the $464M bond

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    David French: We need to focus on the unequivocally bad things Trump says

    04:03

  • 'The Ally' is a 'ferocious' new play mixing the personal and the political, says star

    04:29

  • Steve Kornacki: Split-ticket voting is a challenge for Democrats

    13:20

  • Biden-Harris campaign launches push aimed at Latino voters

    05:32

  • 'Paper Soldiers' looks at the weaponization of the U.S. dollar

    05:41

  • 'Didn't go over too well': Sen. Tuberville reacts to Britt's SOTU remarks

    04:42

  • Matt Lewis: Who will win the Biden-Trump double-haters?

    05:54

  • What happens next if Trump can't make bond?

    06:14

  • Donny Deutsch: How dare you Donald Trump tell me what it means to be a good Jew

    03:54

  • 'This is antisemitic garbage': Joe reacts to Trump's comments about Jewish Democrats

    12:45

  • Biden anxious and angry behind the scenes about re-election effort

    06:40

  • 'American Sycamore' author says novel is about good people facing difficult times

    03:01

  • Putin feels he has nothing to lose inside Russia, warns Economist editor

    06:22

  • Michael Beschloss: We have never seen anything remotely like this in U.S. history

    05:17

Morning Joe

Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to pay the $464M bond

06:15

Former President Trump has until Monday to secure the cash for the $464M judgment with interest in the New York civil fraud case. If he doesn't, NY AG Letitia James could begin seizing Trump's assets. Andrew Weissmann and Danny Cevallos discuss.March 20, 2024

  • Trump is standing by his attack on Jewish Democrats

    09:26

  • No evidence Hunter Biden did anything to peddle official influence, says House member

    06:56

  • Intel awarded $8.5B in CHIPS Act grants

    07:43

  • Sen. Brown slams GOP challenger as 'looking out for himself' over people of Ohio

    06:41

  • Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio’s Republican Senate primary

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to pay the $464M bond

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All