Morning Joe

Andrew Weissman: If there are charges, don't expect a trial anytime soon

09:39

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann joins Morning Joe to discuss what could happen if an N.Y. grand jury renders an indictment in the Trump hush money case.March 21, 2023

