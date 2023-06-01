IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Special counsel obtains audio of Trump discussing classified doc after leaving office: Report

    10:43
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: If the audio exists, a question of when there will be charges

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    'Default was never an option': House GOP member on why he voted 'Yes'

    06:02

  • Majority of Americans comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads, report finds

    06:54

  • Are Trump's attacks elevating DeSantis' profile?

    11:48

  • 'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows

    04:01

  • Robert Carlyle looks back while looking ahead with 'The Full Monty'

    04:48

  • 'Built From the Fire' remembers the Tulsa Massacre 102 years later

    02:59

  • 'Some of us are going to vote no on principle': House Democrat on debt deal

    04:47

  • How abortion impacted Wisconsin's Supreme Court election

    08:05

  • DeSantis rails against 'elites' in Iowa, seems to ignore his 'elite' education

    05:47

  • Chris Christie set to enter the 2024 presidential race

    03:48

  • Rep. Clyburn: We are at the limit in large measure because of what happened under Trump

    08:43

  • Senator stresses need for spiritual discussion in political dialogue

    10:57

  • Sen. Murphy: Somehow, paying the country's bills has become a partisan issue

    05:35

  • Joe: Republicans screaming about debt ceiling now went along with Trump three times

    09:24

  • Are the anti-Trump Republican forces starting to implode?

    09:48

  • Ben Platt returns to Broadway in Tony-nominated 'Parade'

    03:31

  • Dick Gephardt: I am hopeful Congress will get a debt deal done

    11:32

  • Sen. Hawley responds to column about 'petty trolling' with 'petty trolling'

    05:59

Morning Joe

Andrew Weissman: If the audio exists, a question of when there will be charges

05:20

Multiple sources tell CNN that federal prosecutors have obtained a 2021 audio recording of Donald Trump acknowledging he kept a classified Pentagon document about a possible attack on Iran after leaving the White House. NBC News has yet to confirm the recording and Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Legal analyst Andrew Weissman joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 1, 2023

  • Special counsel obtains audio of Trump discussing classified doc after leaving office: Report

    10:43
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: If the audio exists, a question of when there will be charges

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    'Default was never an option': House GOP member on why he voted 'Yes'

    06:02

  • Majority of Americans comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads, report finds

    06:54

  • Are Trump's attacks elevating DeSantis' profile?

    11:48

  • 'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows

    04:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All