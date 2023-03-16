IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Andrew Weissman: I don't see Alvin Bragg doing this and not indicting

03:34

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in the Trump hush-money probe.March 16, 2023

