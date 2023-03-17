IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Anand Giridharadas: Silcon Valley has a decision to make

10:43

Author Anand Giridharadas joins Morning Joe to discuss 11 banks pledging $30 billion to First Republic Bank after First Republic's stock was pummeled in recent days, sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Friday and Signature Bank over the weekend.March 17, 2023

