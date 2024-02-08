IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: Trump reacts to Supreme Court ballot arugments 

  • Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today

    08:11

  • Draya Okeke and Stacey Bendet to join Know Your Value, Forbes 30/50 Summit

    03:19

  • The decline of women leaders in the C-suite and beyond

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Anand Giridharadas: Rather than obsess over courts, we need to beat Trump at the ballot box

    08:10
  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case

    05:50

  • Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign

    06:06

  • GOP senator says he knows more about southern border than border chief

    01:55

  • Judge Luttig: The most historic constitutional and political case in all of American history

    06:48

  • 'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' urges Dems to go on the attack against Republicans

    09:38

  • Neal Katyal: This opinion shows the legal system working at its best

    05:50

  • Daughter of Nancy and Ronald Reagan reflects on family in 'Dear Mom and Dad'

    07:02

  • Senator calls out GOP for 'chaos' over border bill

    05:49

  • An event at Fashion Week tackles the gender gap

    05:41

  • Speaker Pelosi in 2021: "I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes"

    01:47

  • 'Gerrymandering is cheating': Democratic group challenges redistricting maps

    09:32

  • Chuck Rosenberg: There was unanimity, forcefulness in appeals court ruling

    09:24

  • Border Patrol union supports bipartisan deal yet House GOP dismisses it

    03:00

  • 'A bad week for Republican leadership': House fails to impeach Mayorkas

    09:42

  • Poor People's Campaign launches effort to mobilize 15 million voters

    07:41

  • 'Rolling Along' offers a revealing look into the life of a former senator and Hall of Famer

    07:44

Morning Joe

Anand Giridharadas: Rather than obsess over courts, we need to beat Trump at the ballot box

08:10

Anand Giridharadas and Jen Psaki discuss the merits of focusing on the courts to potentially disqualify Trump from office as opposed to beating the former president and current presidential candidate at the ballot box.Feb. 8, 2024

  • Barbara McQuade: Listen to the questions during SCOTUS hearing today

    08:11

  • Draya Okeke and Stacey Bendet to join Know Your Value, Forbes 30/50 Summit

    03:19

  • The decline of women leaders in the C-suite and beyond

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Anand Giridharadas: Rather than obsess over courts, we need to beat Trump at the ballot box

    08:10
  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber: It is unlikely SCOTUS will make new precedent in ballot eligibility case

    05:50

  • Steve Rattner: Biden leads Trump in fundraising, legal fees drain Trump campaign

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All