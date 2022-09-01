An independent review should inspire more confidence in the system, says attorney

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Former Watergate prosecutor, criminal defense attorney Jon Sale, joins Morning Joe to discuss his views on Trump's request for a special master to review all of the evidence seized in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 1, 2022

