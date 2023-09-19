Joe: Trump continues to back himself further into the corner10:21
- Now Playing
'Bringing Americans home is a nonpartisan effort'08:51
- UP NEXT
McCarthy should stop kowtowing to extremists in his caucus, says House Dem07:26
Biden would have been criticized if he hadn't brought Americans home, says ambassador04:49
Struggles with self-doubt at the heart of 'Unreliable Narrator'07:35
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail00:34
Trump is determined 'to destroy American democracy,' Biden tells crowd01:03
'Speaker McCarthy needs to find a way to do his job,' says Secy. Yellen on idea of shutdown11:01
Joe: Republican outrage over new Senate dress code is a joke03:44
Americans freed from Iranian detention center return to U.S.01:48
Registering to vote in Pennsylvania just got easier09:37
Trump considering UAW picket-line appearance during GOP debate06:48
'Bright Young Women' is inspired by Ted Bundy survivors04:57
'It came down to money in a major way': Austin reporter unpacks Paxton acquittal04:16
Prisoner swap is a 'good deal for the United States,' says House member05:24
Trump lawyer won't vote for him in 2024, calls him a 'malignant narcissist'04:47
'Register a Friend' Day seeks to boost civic engagement07:16
London's mayor make his pitch to Americans: 'Please come, you are most welcome'06:38
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal underway after years of negotiations00:50
Preparation for the next pandemic relies on persuasion, says author07:24
Joe: Trump continues to back himself further into the corner10:21
- Now Playing
'Bringing Americans home is a nonpartisan effort'08:51
- UP NEXT
McCarthy should stop kowtowing to extremists in his caucus, says House Dem07:26
Biden would have been criticized if he hadn't brought Americans home, says ambassador04:49
Struggles with self-doubt at the heart of 'Unreliable Narrator'07:35
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail00:34
Play All