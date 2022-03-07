IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal

    06:50

  • Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    American forces participate in active NATO military exercises in Latvia

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    How the war in Ukraine could turn the European Union into a world superpower

    04:15

  • Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of creating 'propaganda corridors' disguised as aid routes

    02:40

  • How Americans can help the people of Ukraine

    05:28

  • Former Zelenskyy press secretary: Russians have occupied my hometown — and my memories

    07:46

  • As Russian troops descend, life persists: Compassion, family and love in Ukraine

    08:19

  • 'Hardly any place in Ukraine where anyone can feel safe'

    04:59

  • U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral

    07:25

  • Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest

    00:49

  • How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks

    05:22

  • Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers

    05:51

  • Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia

    03:34

  • Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?

    03:55

  • Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations

    04:26

  • Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin

    01:56

  • Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory

    09:21

  • Clint Watts: Russia want to take control of Ukraine's entire energy sector

    07:16

  • Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west

    04:50

Morning Joe

American forces participate in active NATO military exercises in Latvia

03:26

About 100 miles away from the Russian borer in Latvia, United States forces participate in active military drills with Western NATO allies. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from Camp Adazi in Latvia.March 7, 2022

  • Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal

    06:50

  • Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    American forces participate in active NATO military exercises in Latvia

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    How the war in Ukraine could turn the European Union into a world superpower

    04:15

  • Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of creating 'propaganda corridors' disguised as aid routes

    02:40

  • How Americans can help the people of Ukraine

    05:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All