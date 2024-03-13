IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ambassador confident Republicans will approve aid to Ukraine
March 13, 2024

Morning Joe

Ambassador confident Republicans will approve aid to Ukraine

06:46

U.S. Amb. to Turkey, Jeff Flake, joins Morning Joe to discuss how the 2024 election will impact NATO and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Turkey's role in the Israel-Hamas war and Turkey delaying Sweden's entry into NATO.March 13, 2024

