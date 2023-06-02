Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe07:33
- Now Playing
Alex Newell discusses the cathartic performances in 'Shucked'05:55
- UP NEXT
'We have a major crisis': Mayor calls for federal funding for mental health07:30
'Why not you?': Bestselling author offers her advice to dreamers07:33
Doris Kearns Goodwin: I think this is a moment to celebrate in Washington08:14
'A blowout number': U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May02:03
Marc Morial feels like he's 'just starting' after 20 years leading National Urban League08:52
'Winner': DeSantis responds to questions about pronouncing his last name01:55
DeSantis ramps up his attacks against Trump12:04
Steve Rattner: The White House deserves a victory lap on the debt deal09:14
'It's a joyous time': Stars of Broadway's '& Juliet' nominated for Tonys05:49
Chris Matthews: It was the right decision for Biden to put his weight into debt deal fight09:54
Chris Matthews: The two middles met on the debt ceiling05:53
Andrew Weissmann: If the audio exists, a question of when there will be charges05:20
'Default was never an option': House GOP member on why he voted 'Yes'06:02
Majority of Americans comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads, report finds06:54
Special counsel obtains audio of Trump discussing classified doc after leaving office: Report10:43
Are Trump's attacks elevating DeSantis' profile?11:48
'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows04:01
Robert Carlyle looks back while looking ahead with 'The Full Monty'04:48
Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe07:33
- Now Playing
Alex Newell discusses the cathartic performances in 'Shucked'05:55
- UP NEXT
'We have a major crisis': Mayor calls for federal funding for mental health07:30
'Why not you?': Bestselling author offers her advice to dreamers07:33
Doris Kearns Goodwin: I think this is a moment to celebrate in Washington08:14
'A blowout number': U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs in May02:03
Play All