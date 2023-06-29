IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness

    Mark Polymeropoulos: 'NATO and Ukraine can outlast Putin'

  • 'Inside Iranian uprising': Changing attitudes of courageous youth

  • DeSantis vows to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected

  • Majority of Americans view Trump's handling of classified documents as illegal, poll finds

  • Richard Haass: 'A disintegrating Russia on the shortlist of nightmares'

  • Chris Christie: Trump is a 'consummate show-off' 

  • Trump's doc defense crumbles as Meadows' memoir emerges

  • Biden rejects suggestions to distance himself from Hunter amid GOP attacks

  • GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism

  • GOP candidates' DOJ overhaul claims may not match constitutional reality

  • 'Dramatic increase': Online harassment rates surge by 51% in a year, ADL report reveals

  • Biden introduces 'Bidenomics' plan, focuses on middle class growth

  • Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'

  • SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal

  • 'Our unity is stronger than ever': Secretary Blinken previews NATO summit

  • Secretary Blinken: Putin's 'strategic failure' in Ukraine exposes 'internal cracks' in Russia

  • McCarthy on Trump's strength for 2024: 'I don't know that answer'

  • Blinken defends Biden's 'dictator' statement about Xi: 'He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly'

Morning Joe

Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness

Comedian Alex Edelman joins Morning Joe to discuss his one-man show hitting the Broadway stage, 'Just for Us.' Inspired by his experiences growing up in a Jewish family and infiltrating a white nationalist meeting, Edelman presents a captivating blend of stories, comedy, and thought-provoking discussions on identity and race.  Catching the attention of comedy legends such as Steve Martin and Billy Crystal, Edelman's show has become a must-see phenomenon.June 29, 2023

