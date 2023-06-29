Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness

Comedian Alex Edelman joins Morning Joe to discuss his one-man show hitting the Broadway stage, 'Just for Us.' Inspired by his experiences growing up in a Jewish family and infiltrating a white nationalist meeting, Edelman presents a captivating blend of stories, comedy, and thought-provoking discussions on identity and race. Catching the attention of comedy legends such as Steve Martin and Billy Crystal, Edelman's show has become a must-see phenomenon.June 29, 2023