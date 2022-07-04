IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals to DOJ, says Rep. Cheney

    05:06

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

    07:34
  • UP NEXT

    Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel

    08:09

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

    10:14

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Biden planning major speech when House probe ends

    06:31

  • The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA

    08:53

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Majority of women say Roe ruling is boosting their election interest

    03:30

  • House member says Kansas anti-abortion amendment would be a 'highway' to extreme bans

    06:15

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Rep. Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee work during primary debate

    07:45

  • 'As long as it takes': Biden pledges to support Ukraine

    10:03

  • WH economist: We can take practical steps to help U.S. families

    04:02

  • NATO voices concerns about threats posed by China

    07:38

  • How women over 50 are having an impact on gun reform

    04:49

  • Carol Leonnig: Tony Ornato has said a lot of things didn't happen

    12:14

  • In Georgia, Warnock gains double-digit lead over Walker; Abrams and Kemp in dead heat

    04:29

  • Biden WH orders over 100 million doses of updated vaccine for the fall

    06:26

Morning Joe

Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

07:34

Akron, Ohio police have released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man. Bobby DiCello, attorney for the family of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, joins Morning Joe to discuss.July 4, 2022

  • Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals to DOJ, says Rep. Cheney

    05:06

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

    07:34
  • UP NEXT

    Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel

    08:09

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

    10:14

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All