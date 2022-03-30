IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sen. Susan Collins to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court, the first Republican to back her

Morning Joe

Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

02:50

NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports from Lviv in Ukraine on the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.March 30, 2022

