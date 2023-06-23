IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    AG Ellen Rosenblum: 'Providers face immense pressure serving patients nationwide.'

Morning Joe

AG Ellen Rosenblum: 'Providers face immense pressure serving patients nationwide.'

10:11

On the grim first anniversary of the overturning of Roe, Democratic Attorneys General Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon and Dana Nessel of Michigan join Morning Joe to discuss the challenges and implications of Roe v. Wade being overturned, emphasizing the critical role of preserving reproductive rights and ensuring comprehensive healthcare for all individuals.June 23, 2023

