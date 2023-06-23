Joe: We were warned this GOP House majority would be reckless08:40
- Now Playing
AG Ellen Rosenblum: 'Providers face immense pressure serving patients nationwide.'10:11
- UP NEXT
Democrats face challenges in securing Latino support for 2024 election05:43
The real consequences of Roe v. Wade reversal: Voices from the frontlines07:36
‘Women’s lives are on the line now’: Mika Brzezinski highlights the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare04:34
Indian PM Modi breaks tradition with solo press conference at White House03:56
'It’s just shameless': Joe Scarborough slams GOP effort to expunge Trump impeachments13:40
Key witness testifies on Trump campaign's involvement in 'fake electors scheme'06:45
New polling reveals 61% of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade10:32
Maricopa County official files defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake07:48
President Biden to sign executive order to protect reproductive rights05:55
House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico07:59
DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo03:17
Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen04:22
Sen. Durbin calls for code of ethics for the Supreme Court06:33
Minnesota is continuing to expand freedoms, says governor05:57
'A love letter to musical theater': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway07:34
Former FBI analyst gets four years in prison for taking classified docs03:39
'I don't get it': Senator surprised by Durham's committee testimony07:42
Sen. Schumer: Look at what Democrats accomplished when we controlled Congress10:22
Joe: We were warned this GOP House majority would be reckless08:40
- Now Playing
AG Ellen Rosenblum: 'Providers face immense pressure serving patients nationwide.'10:11
- UP NEXT
Democrats face challenges in securing Latino support for 2024 election05:43
The real consequences of Roe v. Wade reversal: Voices from the frontlines07:36
‘Women’s lives are on the line now’: Mika Brzezinski highlights the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare04:34
Indian PM Modi breaks tradition with solo press conference at White House03:56
Play All