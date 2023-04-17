IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

After 35 years, 'Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway. 

07:50

Tony-winning composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, joins Morning Joe to talk about the end of the 35-year run of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, the role of social media in extending the show's life, and the impact of its closure on New York City. He also discusses his recent piece in The New York Times on the economics of Broadway and his personal life, including the loss of his son Nicholas.April 17, 2023

