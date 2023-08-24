Adm. Stavridis: Prigozhin plane crash 'was essentially a public execution'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was reportedly aboard a private jet that crashed enroute from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The crash follows Prigozhin's failed mutiny against the Russian government earlier this year. The circumstances of the crash have raised speculation about the motives behind it, with experts discussing the potential political implications and the message it might send to adversaries of the Russian regime. Fmr. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Adm. James Stavridis joins Morning Joe to discuss, noting this as "a marker of how lethal, deadly and unscrupulous Vladimir Putin is"Aug. 24, 2023