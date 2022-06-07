Adm. Linda Fagan is the first woman ever to lead the Coast Guard

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan is the first woman ever to lead the Coast Guard or any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Adm. Fagan joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 7, 2022

