Will Hurd: Amidst industry demand, immigration presents an 'opportunity'

Former Texas Congressman and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd joins Morning Joe to discusses pressing concerns on immigration, emphasizing the need for bipartisan collaboration. He highlights public support for streamlining legal immigration and dismantling human smuggling networks that abuse the asylum system. Additionally, Hurd stresses the importance of streamlining legal immigration to meet specific labor demands across states, ensuring both economic growth and societal contribution.Aug. 21, 2023