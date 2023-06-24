Rita Wilson collaborates with music icons in her latest album 'Duets'

Rita Wilson, celebrated actress and musical artist, takes us behind the scenes of her new single "Little Black Dress." Sharing her deep attachment to clothing and the memories they evoke, Wilson unveils the storytelling aspect of her song. Wilson also reveals the exciting lineup of legendary artists she collaborated with on her album, including Willie Nelson and Jackson Browne, and shares her experience immersing herself in Wes Anderson's imaginative world for "Asteroid City."June 24, 2023