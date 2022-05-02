Actor Liev Schreiber launches new initiative to help Ukrainians

Trump appears to confuse the name of Ohio candidate he endorsed02:34
- Now Playing
Actor Liev Schreiber launches new initiative to help Ukrainians06:44
- UP NEXT
Trump asked if Floyd protesters near WH could be shot, book claims02:54
Biden loses support among Black voters, polling shows06:17
Speaker Pelosi meets with Ukrainian president in Kyiv06:09
Biden poll numbers tick up, GOP loses lead in generic congressional ballot06:30
Big majority of Americans back sanctions on Russia, aid to Ukraine04:12
Civilians continue evacuations from besieged areas of Ukraine04:24
Joe: Biden can laugh at himself and praise a free press10:10
Max Boot: Most Republicans won't reject Trump because he's a Putin sycophant08:18
Joe: Dems running against GOP could just say 'this is the party of liars and kooks'08:23
The challenges ahead for Elon Musk at Twitter04:59
'Learn from Zuckerberg': House member has advice for Musk03:43
'So irresponsible and destabilizing': Russian state TV stokes fears of nuclear war09:28
House member predicts quick passage of $33B Ukraine aid package06:39
Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees06:39
Bestselling author retires from writing to oppose 'Trumpism'08:58
New $33B for Ukraine has 'wide range of focus': WH03:56
How quickly can new $33B Ukraine aid be turned into weapons?07:41
Ukraine trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant: report04:21
Trump appears to confuse the name of Ohio candidate he endorsed02:34
- Now Playing
Actor Liev Schreiber launches new initiative to help Ukrainians06:44
- UP NEXT
Trump asked if Floyd protesters near WH could be shot, book claims02:54
Biden loses support among Black voters, polling shows06:17
Speaker Pelosi meets with Ukrainian president in Kyiv06:09
Biden poll numbers tick up, GOP loses lead in generic congressional ballot06:30
Play All