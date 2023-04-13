IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

Morning Joe

'Camelot' like never before: Aaron Sorkin's revival brings new meaning to the classic tale

04:30

Acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin joins Morning Joe to discuss the new production of Lerner & Loewe's "Camelot" at Lincoln Center Theater. Sorkin, who wrote a new book for the production based on the original by Alan Jay Lerner, discussed his approach to adapting the classic musical for modern audiences and the challenges of balancing tradition with innovation. The show, which opens tonight, April 13th, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, promises to be a fresh take on a beloved classic, with Sorkin's signature wit and style.April 13, 2023

