Morning Joe

A 'very small group' is disrupting the business of the people: House GOP member

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's voted for Kevin McCarthy in all six votes for Speaker so far and why he will vote for Rep. McCarthy for as long as it takes.Jan. 5, 2023

