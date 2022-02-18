IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

A timeline of all the terrible things that happened to Trump this week

04:40

Joe Scarborough lists of the "accumulation of bad news" that Donald Trump has seen over the past week and more. ABC News chief Jonathan Karl joins Morning Joe to discuss. Feb. 18, 2022

