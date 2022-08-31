A nightmare scenario if Trump gets a second term: The Atlantic

- UP NEXT
Joe: Biden leaned in, went on the offensive and it will break through to Independents08:32
Trump works to reactivate dangerous QAnon conspiracy09:17
Not everyone with 'political integrity' should run, says writer07:45
What Trump wants for the GOP in Pennsylvania is bad for the party04:32
Why Latino voters feel largely ignored by both parties...and what to do about it05:44
How Kari Lake is leveraging the 2020 Biden call in Arizona03:29
The incredible, true story of how U.S. vets helped save an Afghan soldier08:24
Hopes for a 'red wave' are receding ahead of the midterms, and here's why05:44
McConnell fundraises for MAGA Republicans after criticizing candidate quality04:04
Biden delivering a 'Soul of the Nation' speech to divided country05:54
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way09:53
Majority of Trump voters say civil war ‘likely’ in next decade04:19
Why a possibility of obstruction looms over Trump12:00
Biden has become a boon for Democrats06:09
House member sounds alarm on authoritarianism in new book05:29
Joe: Trump and his defenders aren't explaining 'why' he took documents03:36
Student debt relief gets support from majority of voters07:12
'Not looking great' for NASA's Artemis 1 Monday launch04:51
President Biden's approval gets a boost in new polling05:55
Joe: If any official took this many documents, they would be in jail11:25
- UP NEXT
Joe: Biden leaned in, went on the offensive and it will break through to Independents08:32
Trump works to reactivate dangerous QAnon conspiracy09:17
Not everyone with 'political integrity' should run, says writer07:45
What Trump wants for the GOP in Pennsylvania is bad for the party04:32
Why Latino voters feel largely ignored by both parties...and what to do about it05:44
How Kari Lake is leveraging the 2020 Biden call in Arizona03:29
Play All