IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

    10:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump goes after DeSantis in new campaign ad

    06:42

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton, Blair, Adams, Ahern on reflect on the 'Troubles'

    16:19

  • New podcast 'Founding Son' looks at the life of America's sixth president

    05:02

  • Why the hit 'Yellowstone' is likely to end early

    06:21

  • 'A great American life': Legendary entertainer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    02:34

  • Study finds single women earning only 92 percent of male counterparts' pay

    07:28

  • Race to evacuate Americans from Sudan

    02:22

  • Jim Clyburn: Tremendous opportunity to continue course correction

    06:45

  • Mike Barnicle: President Biden has a desire to calm this country down

    05:43

  • Steve Rattner: Staffing at the IRS, once in decline, is now on the rise

    05:32

  • Joe: There's craziness everywhere, and Joe Biden is normal

    08:36

  • President Biden officially announces 2024 campaign

    03:19

  • Clintons, Blair, Adams, Ahern on reflect on the 'Troubles'

    09:58

  • Bill Clinton reflects on 'the Troubles': I just hated it

    06:20

  • Steve Kornacki: A Trump/Biden rematch would be unpopular with voters

    11:49

  • Why Sen. Fetterman seeking help for depression sends a powerful message

    07:09

  • Rev. Barber honors 10th anniversary of first Moral Monday rally

    08:58

  • Over half of young Americans have felt 'nervous, anxious' recently, polling shows

    07:59

  • Susan Rice to step down as Biden's domestic policy chief

    00:34

Morning Joe

A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

10:51

While former President Trump has 81 percent favorability with Republican voters, according to new Morning Consult polling, 64 percent of voters don't want Trump back in office. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

    10:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump goes after DeSantis in new campaign ad

    06:42

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton, Blair, Adams, Ahern on reflect on the 'Troubles'

    16:19

  • New podcast 'Founding Son' looks at the life of America's sixth president

    05:02

  • Why the hit 'Yellowstone' is likely to end early

    06:21

  • 'A great American life': Legendary entertainer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    02:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All